Local WWII veteran to turn 100 on Saturday

Herald and News
 5 days ago

John Boehm, a World War II veteran, will celebrate his 100th birthday this month. Boehm served in North Africa...

www.heraldandnews.com

wtvy.com

Alabama WWII Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “December 7, 1941, a day that will live in infamy,” was spoken by President Franklin Roosevelt to Congress and the American people almost 80 years ago. December 7 marks another anniversary of the historical event that catapulted the United States into World War II. Pleasant Grove,...
ALABAMA STATE
News 12

WWII veterans presented with Quilts of Valor for their service

Three Stratford World War II veterans were honored at Town Hall on Tuesday in a unique way. The veterans were joined with family and friends as they were presented with unique quilts created by Quilts of Valor. This was no mere handoff, each of the vets were wrapped in their...
MILITARY
Martinsville Bulletin

Farewell to one of the area's last WWII veterans

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: periodt. Example: My coat doesn’t fit in my backpack and it’s too hard to carry around all day because I’m also carrying around my backpack and clarinet and there’s no place to keep it in school so I just do not want to wear it, periodt.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WXIA 11 Alive

WWII veteran receives the French Legion of Honor. He also turns 105!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is home to many great things: The Trash Pandas... Redstone Arsenal... The Rocket Center! But Huntsville is also currently home to what is believed to be the oldest veteran in the state of Alabama, WW2 veteran Major Wooten. And on Friday, December 3, not only did...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX43.com

San Antonio WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio World War II veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday. Roland E. Dullnig was born in the Alamo City December 3, 1921. Saturday, his family hosted a big celebration. On display at the party were the fondest memories from Dullnig's last 100 years of life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wiltonbulletin.com

Edward Shames, WWII Veteran and "Band of Brothers" Inspiration, Dead at 99

Over half a century after they first fought in World War II, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division — also known as Easy Company — has been immortalized as one of the most notable fighting units in military history. The camaraderie among its surviving members, decades after their time at war, drew the attention of writer Stephen Ambrose, who wrote about the regiment in his acclaimed book Band of Brothers — itself adapted as an HBO miniseries 20 years ago.
MILITARY
fox5ny.com

WWII veterans reunited at Long Island museum after honor flight

NEW YORK - The American Airpower Museum and Honor Flight Long Island honored men and women who served during World War II. "For me I was only 18 years old when I was in service. I was in before the war. Sometimes I sit and try to think what happened," says Vincent Depalo, an Air Force veteran.
MUSEUMS
Herald-Journal

Eagle Scout dedicates project to local historian, WWII veteran

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 Ben Ward was awarded his Eagle at an outdoor ceremony at the local Oxford park. Ben started attending scouts when the Wards lived in Malad. “Malad has some incredible scout leaders who really care about the boys,” said his mother Jill Ward. “When our church separated themselves from the scouting program, these leaders formed a community troop (troop 1776) and continued on with their great work of teaching boys valuable skills and essential values to be successful in life. Since our move to Oxford over six years ago, they have been persistent in keeping our boys involved with their scouting troop. As a result Enoch was able to receive his Eagle a few years back and now Ben has received that same award. Ben is such a kind, caring determined, and intelligent young man.”
OXFORD, ID
Killeen Daily Herald

100-year-old Temple WWII veteran helped liberate concentration camp

Master Sgt. Glenn Cathey’s service as a veteran of two wars included the liberation of a German concentration camp. Like his father before him, transportation of needed goods was a big part of Cathey’s time in the Army. Cathey, who turned 100 on Thursday, spent 21 years in the military...
MILITARY
nbc11news.com

WWII Veteran reunited with lost items

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Local Veteran, who was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, was reunited with some personal items that were lost during the liberation of Czechoslovakia. After 76 years, Joe Esquibel was reunited with some precious lost items that were stolen nearby Prague in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
themadisonrecord.com

WWII veteran Major Wooten presented French Legion of Honor for 105th birthday

MADISON – When it comes to birthdays, Madison resident Major Wooten knows how to celebrate. After all, Dec. 3 was his 105th one. To honor this milestone birthday, Wooten’s granddaughter Holly McDonald arranged for some special honors at his birthday party, including the French Legion of Honor for his service to France in World War II. Wooten, a railway mechanic for the Army when American troops landed in France to help the Allies defeat Germany, was responsible for repairing tanks, trucks and hospital cars in order to keep the front lines supplied.
MADISON, AL
Winchester Star

Local WWII vets recall Pearl Harbor attack

WINCHESTER — Eighty years ago today, Winchester resident J. Douglas Butler and Frederick County resident Leon Foster Pope heard about the Pearl Harbor attack and knew their lives would profoundly change. Butler, 96, flew 35 combat missions as a B-24 nose turret gunner for the Army Air Corps (now the...
WINCHESTER, VA
Coast News

Oceanside WWII veteran shares Pearl Harbor survival story

CARLSBAD — Eighty years ago, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the attack on Pearl Harbor “a day which will live in infamy.”. Roosevelt addressed the nation with those famous words after the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941, at the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii. Enemy fighter planes had killed 2,335 military personnel, 68 civilians and destroyed or damaged 15 ships.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Outrage After WWII Veteran Was Dissected Live for $500 Dollars per Ticket

A World War II veteran had recently passed away due to health complications that may be related to the latest virus. David Saunders from Baton Rouge, Louisiana had his body donated for medical science by his family as per his wish. His family says that he understood the importance of science and wanted to play his part once he had passed away.

