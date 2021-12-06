Local WWII veteran to turn 100 on Saturday

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 Ben Ward was awarded his Eagle at an outdoor ceremony at the local Oxford park. Ben started attending scouts when the Wards lived in Malad. “Malad has some incredible scout leaders who really care about the boys,” said his mother Jill Ward. “When our church separated themselves from the scouting program, these leaders formed a community troop (troop 1776) and continued on with their great work of teaching boys valuable skills and essential values to be successful in life. Since our move to Oxford over six years ago, they have been persistent in keeping our boys involved with their scouting troop. As a result Enoch was able to receive his Eagle a few years back and now Ben has received that same award. Ben is such a kind, caring determined, and intelligent young man.”

OXFORD, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO