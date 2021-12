Long story, but I’m kinda old school… way back in the day, I got a LOT of CDs, ripped them all into my digital library (about 75G worth!). My cMP desktop is stuck at High Sierra what with what Cupertino refusing to even allow nVidia drivers (and I have an big investment in such a GPU, which, btw, works fabulously for my gaming needs running win10). My modern day investment (considerable) is in the 12.9" iPad Pro (oh, that screen!). Have NO interest in any monthly charge music services no matter from where. Simple, take a big chunk of the library I already own and get it rolling on my iPad.

