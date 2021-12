For the first time in program history, Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the country. On Monday, the new Associated Press Poll dropped and Purdue climbed to the to top spot in the latest Top 25. It’s the first time the basketball program has sat atop the rankings. Last week, the Boilermakers were ranked No. 2 and jumped to the No. 1 ranking with wins over Florida State and Iowa.

