Euro Yawns After Soft German Data

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t a great way to start the week, as German Factory Orders contacted in November. New orders fell by -6.9% MoM and -1.0% YoY, respectively. The weak numbers are a result of health restrictions in Germany, which has been hit by a fourth wave of COVID and is seeing a...

AFP

Christian Lindner, car lover at wheel of Europe's top economy

Germany's new finance minister Christian Lindner is known for a firm hand at the wheel of his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which he has steered back into power after years in the wilderness. The fast-talking 42-year-old grabbed the keys to the job he has been chasing for years at a crucial moment for the German economy.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Dollar loses ground after U.S. inflation data

(Reuters) – The dollar lost some ground on Friday after U.S. consumer prices increased roughly in line with expectations in November as investors, who had been bracing for much higher inflation, bet that the actual number would not change the pace of interest rate hikes. Labor Department data showed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip after U.S. CPI

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds dipped on Friday but calmed after two volatile sessions as a critical U.S. inflation reading that came in line with expectations did little to sway markets ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week. Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Static Ahead of Key CPI Release; Sterling Flat After GDP Data

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve monetary policy thinking into the new year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
Person
Christine Lagarde
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; German Trade Data Impresses

Investing.com - European stock markets edged cautiously higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor developments surrounding the Covid virus and ahead of the release of important U.S. employment data. At 3:35 AM ET (0835 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3% and...
STOCKS
Gazette

Stocks rise after CPI data reassures investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar weakened and a gauge of global equity markets edged higher on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose as expected in November, easing concerns the Federal Reserve would aggressively tighten monetary policy to combat inflation. Gold gained as rising inflation lifted its safe-haven appeal, while...
STOCKS
#Inflation#German Factory Orders#Covid#Ecb#Eur Usd
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Euro Hit by Weak German Factory Orders

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Monday, boosted by uncertainty over the omicron Covid variant and expectations the Federal Reserve will quickly tighten monetary policy, while the euro weakened after disappointing German factory orders. At 2:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

German data disappoints as the nation struggles to cope with COVID-19

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said "Constructors continue to contend with capacity constraints, including supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Bank investment chiefs signal China and emerging market caution

LONDON (Reuters) -Market volatility and uncertainty over China's indebted property sector is making bank investment chiefs cautious about its assets, amid more general nervousness about broader emerging markets. "I would take a wait-and-see approach on emerging markets," Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) global chief investment officer Michael Strobaek told the Reuters annual...
WORLD
International Business Times

Stocks Sag After Weak US Jobs Data

Equities fell Friday after weak US jobs data and as traders continued to fret over the possible economic impact of the Omicron variant. The US economy added just 210,000 jobs last month, government data showed. At less than half the increase analysts were expecting, the data raised questions about the health of the economic recovery.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: EU inflation data could cap euro's upside

EUR/USD has been fluctuating in a tight channel above 1.1300. Investors await euro inflation data and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony. Next target on the upside is located at 1.1360. EUR/USD has failed to build on Friday's gains and closed modestly lower on Monday. With the greenback struggling to find demand...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

German inflation to jump beyond 5% in November, states data suggest

BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation is set to surpass the 5% threshold in November for the first time in nearly three decades, regional data from several states suggested on Monday, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to react to rising prices. Preliminary data from North-Rhine Westphalia, Bavaria, Hesse, Brandenburg...
BUSINESS
BBC

What Olaf Scholz means for the world economy

It is an important moment for Europe. A new German chancellor. And what happens in the German economy affects us all. It also happens to be the elevation of an incumbent finance minister to the most powerful position in European politics. I did the last lengthy English-language interview with Olaf...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise as investors await U.S. inflation data

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. The Shanghai Composite Index. SHCOMP,. +0.98%. rose 1% after producer price inflation eased to 12.9% over a...
WORLD
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Poland reiterates Nord Stream 2 opposition to German foreign minister

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland's foreign minister on Friday reiterated Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its expectations for reparations for World War Two, as Germany's new head of diplomacy visited Warsaw for the first time. "Poland ... consistently pointed to the harmfulness of this...
POLITICS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
