2022 Pursuit S 358

By Boating Tech Team
boatingmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new S 358 represents the latest addition to Pursuit’s popular Sport family, and it is the company’s first-ever center-console in its size class. A row of three deluxe helm seats with fold-down armrests—plus the protection of an oversize hardtop and tempered safety-glass wraparound windshield—ensures comfort. Abaft resides a...





2022 Regulator 31 CC

Regulator Marine is known for boats that are stunning and solidly built, and deliver a great ride in rough water. Now add fast to the list of attributes. The new Regulator 31 CC delivers a top speed of 64 mph ahead of optional twin Yamaha XF425s. Even when paired with thriftier twin F300s, it exceeds 52 mph at wide-open throttle.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS


2022 NorthCoast 255 HT

NorthCoast cabin boats offer excellent weather protection, large cockpits, and cruising accommodations. A fine example is the 255 HT. With 22 wave-cleaving degrees of transom deadrise, the 255 HT rides comfortably in nasty water. It hits 55 mph with twin 200 hp Yamahas (60 mph speeds with twin 250s), and this beamy boat will also run on just one engine at 30 mph, should the need arise. Throttle back to 27 mph and enjoy over 300 miles of range delivered from the 159-gallon fuel capacity.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS


2022 Invincible 33 Catamaran

Invincible’s 33 catamaran is one of the most stable and comfortable to run on the water, thanks to the exclusive, patented Morrelli & Melvin hull design. The Invincible’s hybrid semi-asymmetrical hull applies the best characteristics of an asymmetrical catamaran with the soft-riding symmetrical cats. The result is a boat that makes sharp turns without awkward outboard heeling. Even in quartering seas, the sponsons stand firm in the slop. Double steps increase efficiency.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Carscoops

Cop In Unmarked Cruiser Watches Honda Driver T-Bone Pickup That Cut Him Off At Intersection

The driver of a Honda CR-V has been lucky to avoid serious injuries after being cut off by a pickup truck at an intersection in the U.S. Dashcam footage of the accident was recently shared to Reddit and filmed from the dashboard of a truck that was driving behind the CR-V. According to the user who uploaded the video, his realtor was driving the Honda at the time and he was following closely behind while on the way to look at a property.
ACCIDENTS


Boat Parade Safety

Whether you’re a spectator or a participant, nighttime boat parades featuring festive lights and creative boat and yacht displays can be one of the most fun and memorable traditions of the entire holiday season. From San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Lights & Sights Boat Parade to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Winterfest Boat Parade, scores of cities and towns across the country light up the skies with dazzling Christmas-themed, floating showstoppers. Spectators only need conduct a simple internet search to find locally available parade sites and viewing times.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS


2022 Scout 350 LXZ

The first in Scout’s new luxury crossover series of boats, the 350 LXZ delivers Scout’s robust construction with an exciting new side-console layout that’s packed with high-end amenities. It’s a boat equally at home entertaining a crowd as it is chasing fish. What’s new about the 350 LXZ? By placing...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KTEN.com

What Are the Best Types of Flooring for Your Home?

Originally Posted On: https://readesh.com/what-are-the-best-types-of-flooring-for-your-home/. Are you among the 15% of US homeowners who intend to install new flooring before the year winds down?. A new floor adds enormous comfort and appeal to any home. It can also increase your chances of a quick sale if you’re considering moving on to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE


2022 Grady-White Freedom 325

Do-it-all dayboats may be common, but Grady-White’s Freedom 325 proves uncommonly capable. Its versatility comes from mixing luxury, numerous amenities, and the builder’s industry-leading, high-quality craftsmanship. Decades of building superior boats well-suited for offshore waters shows up in the form of its SeaV2 hull. The iconic and proprietary design handles open water confidently and is made using hand-laid -fiberglass, a painstaking quality-assurance process that other boatbuilders forsake in the name of expediency. Unlike other boats, the 325’s self-bailing cockpit provides safety and convenience because water in the cockpit, boxes, and even in the cup holders drains overboard. Confidence is built into every Grady-White boat.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS


2022 Everglades 455cc

The rise of the mega-center-console has been one of the most eye-popping trends in boating over the last 10 years. Yet even among these bluewater beasts, the Everglades 455cc stands out. Whether you’re a serious angler or super-social at the party cove, this boat has the goods to meet your expectations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS


2022 Solace 41.5 CS

Solace Boats and Volvo Penta teamed up to produce a boat that will rock the super-console segment. The 41.5 CS features Volvo Penta’s Aquamatic diesel system, with twin 440 hp D6 diesel engines turning through the latest iteration of Volvo Penta’s Duoprop drive units. An obvious Aquamatic advantage is the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
DogTime

9 Awesome Indoor Gifts To Keep Your Pup Busy In Winter

It's almost winter, and your walks might start getting shorter. Here are nine fun indoor gifts to keep your pup busy through the winter months! The post 9 Awesome Indoor Gifts To Keep Your Pup Busy In Winter appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Rolling Stone

These Air Purifiers Help Rid Your Home of Smoke, Dust and Harmful Allergens

Whether you’re trying to reduce your allergy symptoms, want to clear your space of smoke, or want to get rid of unpleasant odors, an air purifier is an essential device to have in any home or office, to keep your air clean and germ-free. The best air purifiers suck up particles, filter the potentially hazardous ones, and blow fresh air into your room. I’ve used an air purifier for the last six months, and I have noticed a surprising difference in how well I’m breathing (not to mention how much better I’m sleeping at night too). There are many air purifiers...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Hästens Unveils Its Biggest Custom Mattress Yet

It’s not often a mattress is one of the defining features of a home, but Hästens may have created the exception to the rule. The Swedish luxury bed purveyor, which has been crafting six-figure designs for more than a century, has just unveiled its largest custom bed to date in the organic architectural masterpiece that is Doolittle House. Located in Joshua Tree, this 1980s abode was penned by starchitect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for artist Bev Doolittle and her husband, Jay. The new owners wanted to add more sleeping space without disturbing “the poetic nature of the home,” as they felt a responsibility...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS

