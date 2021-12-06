ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What Is The DIfference Between Antifreeze And Coolant?

By AutomotivesBlog Staff
automotivesblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to make sure that your car is ready for winter, we need to be thinking about things like antifreeze. Which can be quite confusing because there is also coolant that is needed for cars. Yet, if we are trying to keep things from freezing, why would we...

automotivesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy