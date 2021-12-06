ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UVA Health expert weighs in on what is known about omicron variant

By Isabel Cleary
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Data coming out of South Africa is shedding light on how the new omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading and how much we should be concerned. “A couple of things that have been concerning early on, are the fact that it does seem to be spreading very...

Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

What health officials know -- and don't -- about the Omicron variant

Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead and senior medical officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health, addresses key questions regarding the Omicron variant. A: It's more concerning -- for now -- until we know more about it. There are more mutations associated with this variant, over 30 mutations on the spike protein alone (which is what attaches the virus to the ACE-2 receptor on our cells and allows infection), compared to previous versions. (Delta variant has fewer than 10). We'll be learning more about the Omicron in the days and weeks to come, so we will know more shortly.
COOK COUNTY, IL
MinnPost

A virus expert explains what researchers know — and don’t know — about the omicron coronavirus variant

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC12

First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Virginia, making it the 22nd state in the country to have a confirmed case. The Virginia Department of Health says an adult living in the northwestern part of the state tested positive. That finds doctors urging continued precautions as families gather for the holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Third case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia

Health officials have confirmed a third case of the Omicron variant in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday said an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history has the variant. The individual has mild COVID-19 symptoms and is isolating at home. Contract tracing is underway, said DPH. On […] The post Third case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant's ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots. The FDA's decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron, while two doses were probably not enough to stop infection -- though they may still prevent severe disease. Even before Omicron emerged, there had been concerns about waning immunity over time, and the United States and many other northern hemisphere countries are experiencing winter waves driven by the currently dominant Delta strain. The expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) applies six months after the primary vaccination series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

