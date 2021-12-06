2022 NorthCoast 255 HT

Do-it-all dayboats may be common, but Grady-White’s Freedom 325 proves uncommonly capable. Its versatility comes from mixing luxury, numerous amenities, and the builder’s industry-leading, high-quality craftsmanship. Decades of building superior boats well-suited for offshore waters shows up in the form of its SeaV2 hull. The iconic and proprietary design handles open water confidently and is made using hand-laid -fiberglass, a painstaking quality-assurance process that other boatbuilders forsake in the name of expediency. Unlike other boats, the 325’s self-bailing cockpit provides safety and convenience because water in the cockpit, boxes, and even in the cup holders drains overboard. Confidence is built into every Grady-White boat.

