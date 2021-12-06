ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

2022 NorthCoast 255 HT

By Boating Tech Team
boatingmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthCoast cabin boats offer excellent weather protection, large cockpits, and cruising accommodations. A fine example is the 255 HT. With 22 wave-cleaving degrees of transom deadrise, the 255 HT rides comfortably in nasty water. It hits 55 mph with twin 200 hp Yamahas (60 mph speeds with twin 250s), and this...

www.boatingmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatingmag.com

2022 Solace 41.5 CS

Solace Boats and Volvo Penta teamed up to produce a boat that will rock the super-console segment. The 41.5 CS features Volvo Penta’s Aquamatic diesel system, with twin 440 hp D6 diesel engines turning through the latest iteration of Volvo Penta’s Duoprop drive units. An obvious Aquamatic advantage is the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

2022 Grady-White Freedom 307

Grady-White might offer the most complete range of dual-console boats available, with nine models from 21 to 37 feet. Its customers buy them to cruise, sunbathe, beachcomb, and maybe take the larger ones to the Bahamas. And they definitely buy them to fish. The 307 is perfectly equipped to do...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

2022 Invincible 33 Catamaran

Invincible’s 33 catamaran is one of the most stable and comfortable to run on the water, thanks to the exclusive, patented Morrelli & Melvin hull design. The Invincible’s hybrid semi-asymmetrical hull applies the best characteristics of an asymmetrical catamaran with the soft-riding symmetrical cats. The result is a boat that makes sharp turns without awkward outboard heeling. Even in quartering seas, the sponsons stand firm in the slop. Double steps increase efficiency.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

2022 Bass Cat Deluxe Tournament

The Deluxe Tournament has Bass Cat’s 50 years of history stamped all over it. It’s no surprise because Bass Cat President Rick Pierce searched the country to find its original Hull No. 1 to restore and retool for this silver anniversary commemorative boat. The limited edition drew more eyes than a ’72 Cutlass convertible. Like a modern Charger, it clearly has the classic DNA, but with modern all-composite construction as well as state-of-the-art wiring harnesses for both reliability and durability.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
boatingmag.com

2022 Scout 350 LXZ

The first in Scout’s new luxury crossover series of boats, the 350 LXZ delivers Scout’s robust construction with an exciting new side-console layout that’s packed with high-end amenities. It’s a boat equally at home entertaining a crowd as it is chasing fish. What’s new about the 350 LXZ? By placing...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

2022 Regulator 31 CC

Regulator Marine is known for boats that are stunning and solidly built, and deliver a great ride in rough water. Now add fast to the list of attributes. The new Regulator 31 CC delivers a top speed of 64 mph ahead of optional twin Yamaha XF425s. Even when paired with thriftier twin F300s, it exceeds 52 mph at wide-open throttle.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline. Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over. Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#Cruises#Northcoast#Ht
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton unveils Fusion-T HH HT line of twin-humbucker hardtail T-style electrics

Just days after the launch of four new high-performance Fusion-III S-type electric guitars, Harley Benton has added yet another six-string to its product lineup, the impressively spec'd TE-style Fusion-T HH HT. Touted as “the next step for a modern high-performance TE-style rock guitar”, the Fusion-T HH HT follows a batch...
CARS
boatingmag.com

2022 Grady-White Freedom 325

Do-it-all dayboats may be common, but Grady-White’s Freedom 325 proves uncommonly capable. Its versatility comes from mixing luxury, numerous amenities, and the builder’s industry-leading, high-quality craftsmanship. Decades of building superior boats well-suited for offshore waters shows up in the form of its SeaV2 hull. The iconic and proprietary design handles open water confidently and is made using hand-laid -fiberglass, a painstaking quality-assurance process that other boatbuilders forsake in the name of expediency. Unlike other boats, the 325’s self-bailing cockpit provides safety and convenience because water in the cockpit, boxes, and even in the cup holders drains overboard. Confidence is built into every Grady-White boat.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy