Economy

2022 Conforming Loan Limits Increase To Record Highs, Improving Affordability

By Financial Samurai
financialsamurai.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced new 2022 conforming loan limits for conventional loans. The baseline conforming loan limit for 2022 will be $647,200, up $98,950 from 2021’s limit of $548,250. That is a record-high increase of 18% based on the FHFA House Price Index. In higher-cost...

www.financialsamurai.com

Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Stick Above 3.6% | December 10, 2021

Today's average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.619%, a decrease of 0.034 percentage points from yesterday. The 30-year refinance rate is also lower, coming in at 3.786%. Mortgage interest rates were down slightly across almost all loan types and remain near historic lows. Borrowers with strong credit planning...
REAL ESTATE
q13fox.com

Lenders use AI to offer low credit score personal loans to borrowers

Fintech lenders are taking an unprecedented step of using artificial intelligence (AI) to offer personal loans to consumers with low credit scores or even no credit scores. In fact, one fintech startup lending platform called Upstart is soon going to offer small-dollar consumer loans at a less-than 36% annual percentage rate (APR), according to American Banker. This rate is significantly less than what is typically charged for this type of loan and makes it a viable alternative to credit cards. In fact, payday lenders charge up to triple-digit percentage rates on these loans. But now, Upstart says it will use AI underwriting models to give cheaper rates.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

What Investors Need to Know About New FHFA Conforming Loan Limits

The government has increased the ceiling for insured loans. This change will help real estate investors afford more expensive properties. This increase will also benefit big lenders like Rocket and UWM Corp. Recently, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced its new conforming loan limits for 2022. This increase will...
REAL ESTATE
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Current Refinance Rates: December 9, 2021—Refinance Rates Advance Higher

Refinance rates rose today, but if you’re looking to save on monthly payments or refinance into a shorter loan, you still have an opportunity to lock in a great rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.25%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.52%. The average rate on a 20-year refinance loan is 3.13%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 2.86%.
REAL ESTATE
Leader-Telegram

Freddie, Fannie loan limits rising due to high home prices

As home prices continue their record-breaking climb, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said earlier this month that loan limits for mortgages that can be bought by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2022 will rise by the largest percentage ever. For much of the United States, the limit for conventional...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

FHA Loan Limits for 2022 Rise to Keep Up With Climbing House Prices

Real estate prices have been climbing steadily in the U.S. To keep up with borrowers being able to afford houses, many organizations are statutorily mandated to re-evaluate the home loan limits annually. The FHA (Federal Housing Administration) is one such authority. It announced the new loan limits on Nov. 30. So, what are the FHA loan limits for 2022?
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae: Closing Costs A Barrier For First-Time, Low-Income Borrowers

Working paper suggests several ways to help these borrowers overcome the closing-cost hurdle. Fannie Mae’s analysis of approximately 1.1 million home purchase loans acquired by the Enterprise in 2020, found that more than 14% of low-income first-time homebuyers had closing costs equal to or exceeding their down payment. First-time homebuyers,...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

FHFA announces conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie mortgages

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced its 2022 conforming loan limits (CLL) for conventional loans acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The limit is adjusted each year to reflect changes in housing prices across the country. In most of the U.S., the 2022 CLL for one-unit properties will be $647,200, a $98,950 increase from $548,250 in 2021, according to a press release.
REAL ESTATE
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
moneytalksnews.com

2022 Reverse Mortgage Lending Limits Increase

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The maximum reverse mortgage lending limit is increasing for 2022, allowing retirees with substantial home equity to get more money than was available in previous years. A reverse mortgage enables homeowners age 62 and older to access their home equity in the...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Nonbanks quick to implement 2022 conforming loan limits

On Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency revealed the much-anticipated conforming loan limits for 2022, with the baseline number jumping by 18% to $647,200. It’s the largest-ever annual increase in the size of loans eligible to be bought by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The figure, which is determined by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Homebuyer, Fee Collection, Loan Delivery Tools; Conv. Conforming Changes; IMB Profits

Today, 20211202 (2nd December 2021), is a palindrome in the YYYYMMDD format. That aside, sorry the commentary is a little late this morning: I went out drinking after my yearly review with my cat Myrtle last night. It did not go well. By the way, she is the one that reviews my performance; I don’t review hers. Now I’m on some kind of quarterly evals going forward: my revenue barely covers her line-caught halibut expenses, and those expenses have been increasing. (Versus that information, of real use is SoFi’s 3-minute video by Hamaria Crockett with a few tips on how to take the guesswork out of reviews and negotiate with your employer.) Declining revenue and increasing expenses are also the norm for independent mortgage banks and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks. The MBA tallied up a sample of third quarter results which showed a net gain of $2,594 on each loan originated, up from $2,023 per loan in the second quarter. “Net production profit was down more than half from the record profit one year ago,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA Vice President of Industry Analysis. Per-loan production expenses continued to rise for the fifth consecutive quarter, reaching to the second-highest level ever reported primarily due to rising sales costs. available here and this week’s podcast is sponsored by Mike Smith at Lockton. Lockton is a global leader in providing customized insurance programs, risk management guidance, and employee benefits consulting in both the mortgage industry and banking. Today’s features Part One of an interview with Brent Emler, Director of Sales at Lender Toolkit, and Keri Rogers is the SVP of Strategic Planning, Lennar Mortgage, on building a modern mortgage workforce.)
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Federal Agency Announces 2022 Conforming Limits for Conventional Loans

On Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced its 2022 conforming limits for conventional loans to be acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The limit is adjusted each year to reflect the change in housing prices across the country, which means a significant increase from the 2021 figure.
U.S. POLITICS
themreport.com

GSE Loan Limits to Rise Nearly $100K in 2022

The Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA) requires that the baseline CLL for the GSEs be adjusted annually to reflect the change in the average U.S. home price. The FHFA’s Q3 2021 FHFA House Price Index (FHFA HPI) Report has found that house prices increased 18.05%, on average, between Q3 of 2020 and 2021, thus forcing the baseline CLL in 2022 to increase by the same percentage.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Conforming loan limit rises to nearly $1 million in some areas

Following the announcement of increased conforming loan limits for 2022, which will come close to $1 million for a single unit property in certain areas, the acting head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Housing Policy Council voiced concern that they might be getting too high. Conforming loan...
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

2022 Conforming Limits Rise 18 Percent to $647,200

The new conforming loans limits for mortgages that can be acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were announced this morning by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). As expected, the changes reflect the nearly unprecedented price gains over the last year. Earlier today FHFA posted third quarter changes in its Housing Price Index (HPI). Between the third quarter of 2020 and 2021 the expanded-data index (slightly different than the regular HPI) had grown by an average of 18.05 percent. The baseline conforming limit will be higher by that same percentage.
REAL ESTATE

