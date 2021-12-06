2022 Conforming Loan Limits Increase To Record Highs, Improving Affordability

Today, 20211202 (2nd December 2021), is a palindrome in the YYYYMMDD format. That aside, sorry the commentary is a little late this morning: I went out drinking after my yearly review with my cat Myrtle last night. It did not go well. By the way, she is the one that reviews my performance; I don’t review hers. Now I’m on some kind of quarterly evals going forward: my revenue barely covers her line-caught halibut expenses, and those expenses have been increasing. (Versus that information, of real use is SoFi’s 3-minute video by Hamaria Crockett with a few tips on how to take the guesswork out of reviews and negotiate with your employer.) Declining revenue and increasing expenses are also the norm for independent mortgage banks and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks. The MBA tallied up a sample of third quarter results which showed a net gain of $2,594 on each loan originated, up from $2,023 per loan in the second quarter. “Net production profit was down more than half from the record profit one year ago,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA Vice President of Industry Analysis. Per-loan production expenses continued to rise for the fifth consecutive quarter, reaching to the second-highest level ever reported primarily due to rising sales costs. available here and this week’s podcast is sponsored by Mike Smith at Lockton. Lockton is a global leader in providing customized insurance programs, risk management guidance, and employee benefits consulting in both the mortgage industry and banking. Today’s features Part One of an interview with Brent Emler, Director of Sales at Lender Toolkit, and Keri Rogers is the SVP of Strategic Planning, Lennar Mortgage, on building a modern mortgage workforce.)

