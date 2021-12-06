ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine pushes to spend $250M on police, first responders

By Jim Gaines, , Staff Writer
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Mike DeWine and other state officials announced Monday their push to put $250 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act toward police and other first responders statewide. Of that total, $175 million would go to police agencies for flexible grants, paying for crime “hot spot” policing, collaboration...

