Taking a course can help you get a feel for what studying with us would be like. Or, it can supplement study you’ve already done. At AMBS, students may take up to two courses for credit without having been admitted to one of our degree or certificate programs, with a limit of one course per term. If you are not an admitted student at AMBS and are not enrolled at another seminary, college or university, your first three credit hours at AMBS are 50% off regular tuition rates. (Grebel and CMU students, see this exception.)

ELKHART, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO