Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

By LAURA UNGAR, ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in...

The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
MedicalXpress

Biden to announce plan to battle Omicron, Delta variants this winter

(HealthDay)—President Joe Biden plans to announce a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants on Thursday. The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and other modes of transport, launching public awareness campaigns on vaccinations and booster shots, starting family mobile vaccination clinics, and implementing tougher testing requirements for travelers arriving in the country.
Medscape News

In COVID Battle, Omicron May Outrun Delta, Experts Say

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The genetic changes found in the new Omicron variant indicate it could be passed more easily from person to person than Delta, according to the latest threat assessment from the United Kingdom's Health Security Agency, which has done some of the best and fastest characterization of coronavirus variants in the world.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Trumann Democrat

South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted health care workforce. Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically...
Trumann Democrat

US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

U.S. health authorities said Thursday that 16- and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine once they're six months past their last shot. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
KRON4 News

Omicron v. delta: Bay Area doctors offer cautious optimism about new variant

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Thus far, the signals are encouraging as far as severity, but again you have to hold judgment until we get more experience,” said White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci has offered some cautious optimism about early reports on the severity of the omicron variant, and Bay Area infectious […]
Trumann Democrat

South African doctors see signs omicron is milder than delta

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the omicron variant sweeps through South Africa, Dr. Unben Pillay is seeing dozens of sick patients a day. Yet he hasn’t had to send anyone to the hospital. That’s one of the reasons why he, along with other doctors and medical experts, suspect that...
wnky.com

Health News – Omicron preps as U.S. still battles Delta variant

New cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant detected in the U.S., as top health officials prepare for more. Many hospitals are still struggling to battle COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant, and Americans are being urged to get a booster shot. Today’s Health News has the latest on the...
