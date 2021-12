A bit of an odd, unexplainable situation has developed in the American Hockey League over the past couple of days. At some point on Thanksgiving afternoon, someone shut off the ice making machine at Toyota Arena, home of the AHL's Ontario Reign. It's unclear who shut it off, or how long it was shut off for but the ice was likely melting for upwards of 12-24 hours according to Mayor's Manor.

