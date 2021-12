It is December. Can you believe it? It seems that the older I get, the faster time goes by, and the older I get! It is a vicious cycle. I love December. I love the Christmas decorations and lights. I love the smiles that people wear just a little more often around this time of year. I love hearing the “want lists” of little boys and girls. When Kristy was living at home, she would sit down with the catalogs and a black marker and go through the books circling items that she wanted. Every catalog I looked at was just covered with black circles. I never had to guess what she wanted for Christmas!

