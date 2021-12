Activision Blizzard workers are angling for a union, but there's one party that thinks that's not a good idea for those workers: Activision Blizzard. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Bulato today sent an email to all employees at Activision and Blizzard, including noted activist leader Jessica Gonzalez, who recently announced that she was leaving the company and had her last day in the office today. She shared the text of the email via Twitter:

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO