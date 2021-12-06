A third of newly added corporate directors were Black in 2020
By K. Michael Jones
St. Louis American
5 days ago
According to Forbes, a new analysis shows the clear impact of last year’s Black Lives Matter movement on the makeup of newly chosen corporate directors. In its annual U.S. Board Index released Tuesday,...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nine alumni of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business are among Savoy magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. As the leading business magazine reporting on African American success and achievement, Savoy’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of the world’s leading corporations and organizations.
Savoy magazine honored two 1st Source board members as Most Influential Black Corporate Directors of 2021. The national magazine that covers African-American business, culture and lifestyle honored Melody Birmingham and Tracy Graham. Birmingham, the senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Duke Energy, has served since 2018 on the...
The Arlington Economic Development Corporation has named an Amazon executive as its first-ever director. Broderick Green was selected after a national search by executive search firm The PACE Group. He will begin working in his new role Dec. 15. Green said in a press release that helping to rebuild communities...
New figures underscore employers’ stories of understaffing as another 546,000 jobs were added in the United States in October. Restaurants and shops in the United States in particular have been affected. The labor market is so tight now that people can get better paying jobs. In addition, many Americans do...
SOCIAL Security claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits next month, including a payment boost. Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they're elderly or disabled. Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33% of...
By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
The emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant feels like a flashback to last year’s grim festive season when much of the world went into lockdown to avert the worst of the Alpha variant wave. But though the sense of eerie, impending doom feels familiar, the epidemiological and political situations are different from one year ago.
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a fresh new round of $500 stimulus payment next week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss,...
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
The next round of stimulus payments is due next week; the families will receive checks on December 15. The government has issued previous batches of payments throughout the year, the last for 2021. The families will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts or through a check. Fox News...
A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Comments / 1