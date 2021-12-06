ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Essent Guaranty Names New President

By Kyle G. Horst
dsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher G. Curran to the role of President of Essent Guaranty, Inc., a nationwide provider of mortgage insurance and subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. As President, Curran will have responsibility for the overall operations of the mortgage insurance company including, business development, IT, operations, public policy and risk and report directly...

