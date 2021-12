CHARLOTTE – We all want to feel like we’re walking on sunshine, don’t we? Have you heard this saying before? If you’re an 80s kid, you might recognize this as part of a song, and it means to be in a state of euphoria; to be happy! How can you walk on sunshine while dealing with the stress and the hustle and bustle of the holidays? Maybe you thrive on the busyness of the holidays or perhaps you’re like me, feeling a bit overwhelmed because there’s so many things that need to be done and so many wonderful events that need to be squeezed into 2021 before we leave it forever.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO