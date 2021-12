[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of Riveradale, "The Witching Hours." Read at your own risk!]. It was a witchy reunion on Riverdale that we didn't know was possible until several weeks ago. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) showed up in Riverdale — excuse us, Rivervale — in Tuesday's episode to assist Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) with a spell to help transition Nana Rose to the next phase of her life. It was a tricky spell that Cheryl couldn't handle on her own, and it not only brought Sabrina over from Greendale but also her Netflix companion series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which never managed to cross over with Riverdale before it ended last year. It also informed viewers that Cheryl and this Sabrina are old friends.

