Roll Call: How area members of Congress voted over the past week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Rep. David McKinley, R1-W.Va., Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, R-W.Va. voted over this week in Congress. Medicare, Debt Ceiling: The House has passed the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act (S. 610), sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Bill provisions include a change in procedural rules to make it easier to approve an increase in the federal government's debt ceiling, changes in Medicare's conversion factor formula for payments to health care providers, and reducing the size of cuts to Medicare payments. A supporter, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said: "This bill is about important and responsible measures to deliver for the American people." An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said it was a mistake to tie a debt ceiling increase to changes in Medicare policies. The vote, on Dec. 7, was 222 yeas to 212 nays.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO