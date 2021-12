Colorado's teacher of the year took her students on a Colorado River expedition and helped them campaign to preserve a mountain lake.Driving the news: Meet Autumn Rivera, a 6th grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School. The 16-year educator grew up outside Glenwood Springs and Gypsum and attended Colorado College.She started teaching at the middle school nine years ago, where she is the track coach as well. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.Rivera says she knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher....

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO