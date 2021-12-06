101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

A Capitol riots suspect has been found hiding with his family in a trailer in the mountains of Nevada and subsequently arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, who was arrested on 1 December, is accused of attacking law enforcement officials with dangerous weapons and other crimes on 6 January when former president Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Capitol Hill against president Joe Biden’s victory.Authorities said that Mr Kenyon’s whereabouts were unknown, reported KOLOTV.Two Washoe County Sheriffs deputies found a woman and two children living in a small, unheated trailer near the Peavine Mountain. When the...

