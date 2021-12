Both of Chillicothe High School’s Varsity Basketball teams are in competition this evening in the Savannah Tournament. The Hornets will open their season tonight at 5:30 against Platte County in an opening round game. Chillicothe graduated three seniors from last year’s team that finished with a 15-10 record. Platte County finished 20 – 6 last year with five seniors on the squad. This is the first game of the season for both teams.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO