These Mushroom-Based Gummies Can Put Your Life in Balance

Whether you're Latinx or not, chances are you're familiar with coquito, the creamy and dreamy rum-spiked holiday cocktail that's ubiquitous in Puerto Rican households. Most Puerto Rican families start preparing this delicious drink after Halloween through Three King's Day in January. But let me make one thing clear: coquito is not a Puerto Rican version of eggnog. That's a misconception a lot of people have, and we get the comparison constantly. But I'm here to confirm that's not true, and Puerto Ricans reject the idea of gringo-fying our traditional recipes, so let's scratch that descriptor completely.
