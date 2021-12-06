ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIzqF_0dFoi2Eq00

The Washington Wizards are Indianapolis to play the Pacers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Wizards have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 14-10 record in their first 20 games of the season.

As for the Pacers, they have been off to an underwhelming 9-16 in their first 27 games.

The Wizards are 6-7 on the road, while the Pacers are 6-6 at home this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Here's The Photo NBA Star Myles Turner Posted To Instagram On Sunday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his account. The former Texas star has played well this season averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. However, the Pacers have unfortunately started the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
AllPacers

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Win Over The Jazz

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The win advanced the Pacers to 5-8 on the season, and they finished their Western Conference road-trip 2-2. They beat the Sacramento Kings and Jazz, and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To Kyle Kuzma’s Game-Winner

For the second time this year, Kyle Kuzma proved to be the late-game hero for the Washington Wizards. On Wednesday night in Detroit, Kuzma drained a three-pointer from the corner with 0.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Wizards over the Pistons, 119-116. The shoot capped off a fantastic performance for the 26-year-old forward, who ended the game with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting.
NBA
AllPacers

Watch LeBron James Get Fans Ejected From The Lakers-Pacers Game

During the Los Angeles Lakers 124-116 win over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday night, a few fans got ejected from the game. What's even more interesting is the fact that LeBron James actually led the referees to the fans to show them who should be ejected. The clip...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Washington Wizards#Fantasylabs Nba#The Indiana Pacers#The Boston Celtics#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks
FanSided

Bradley Beal and the rest of the league better start respecting the Cavs

Bradley Beal and the NBA should fear the Cavs. Bradley Beal apparently doesn’t respect the Cavs, despite the fact this is looking like anything but a fluke start to the season. Unlike last season. This team is far better than last year’s team, mostly due to three key free-agent acquisitions. This team is now 13-10, ninth in the league in point differential, and nine of their 10 most used players this season are a plus in offense, defense, or both according to their RAPTOR score.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kyle Kuzma flipped off fan after hitting three

The NBA is home to some unique three-point celebrations. Steph Curry has the shimmy. Carmelo Anthony has the three fingers to the dome. Now Kyle Kuzma is adding his own celebration to the mix — the one-finger salute. The Washington Wizards forward was the hero against the Detroit Pistons,...
NBA
FanSided

Heat won’t have to pay their tampering penalty for 6 years

After being fined their next second-round draft pick, it seems the Miami Heat won’t have to pay out their fine for another six years. As the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat soar through the Eastern Conference on the wings of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, an investigation hung over the heads of these teams as soon as these players were acquired.
NBA
AllPacers

Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Pistons Game

The Indiana Pacers will play the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night, and they could be without their star rookie. Chris Duarte is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
AllPacers

Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

The Jazz are 8-3. Related stories on NBA basketball. Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
NBA
AllPacers

Watch Obi Toppin's Incredible Dunk In The Pacers-Knicks Game

The clip of the dunk can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. The Pacers fell to 6-9 and the Knicks improved to 8-6. Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy