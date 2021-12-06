ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tennessee Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than two hours after landing former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, the transfer portal struck again for the Louisville football program, as former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back was the Volunteers' leading rusher through most of the 2021 season, until an ankle injury forced him to sit for the final five games of the year. He ended the year with 525 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 81 attempts.

The Hartsville, S.C. native had three 100-yard games as a Vol, rushing for 120 against Bowling Green, 156 vs. Missouri and 119 vs. South Carolina. He suffered the ankle injury against the Gamecocks, then had just 39 combined yards against Alabama and Kentucky before shutting down for the rest of the year.

Evans joined Tennessee as a JUCO transfer following a two-year run at Hutchinson Community College. As a freshman in 2019, he native ran for 538 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 carries. Evans did not play in his sophomore season due to the 2020-21 season getting delayed until the spring.

The productive back will be joining a loaded running back room for Louisville. Though the Cardinals are losing Hassan Hall and Maurice Burkley, they return their one-two punch in Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley. Jawhar Jordan and Aidan Robbins also return.

Evans is expected to arrive on campus following the end of the 2022 fall semester. Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

(Photo of Tiyon Evans: Knoxville News Sentinel - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: DePaul at Louisville | Game 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul. Trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Noah Locke hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the game, then...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville's Offense Reaches New Low Against DePaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into Friday night's game against DePaul, the offensive struggles for the Louisville men's basketball program were well documented. Thanks to inconsistent execution of their new offensive system, coupled with at-times questionable shot selection, the Cardinals had been prone to prolonged lapses in production on that end of the floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Virginia Tech Hires Louisville TE/ST Coach Stu Holt

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The 2021 season for the Louisville football program might not be in the books just yet, but another member of the coaching staff is on the move. Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Stu Holt, who was one of several assistants to join Scott Satterfield’s staff when he took as the head coach of the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season, has been hired as the special teams coordinator at Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
LouisvilleReport

Former Louisville AD Vince Tyra Pens Goodbye Letter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day after sending his letter of resignation to the University of Louisville, now former athletic director Vince Tyra is finally saying goodbye. In his first public statement since becoming a surprise candidate for the AD position at Florida State - and the week of drama that ensued - Tyra thanked the fans, athletic administrative staff, coaches and student-athletes for their support in his four years at the helm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#American Football#Cardinals#Volunteers#Air Force#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra Resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the same day that they lost president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi to Penn State, the University of Louisville has now lost their athletic director as well. Vince Tyra, who had been rumored since last week to be tied to the athletic director position at Florida State, turned in his letter of resignation Thursday and was accepted by the university, per UofL spokesman John Karman.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
LouisvilleReport

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. DePaul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face DePaul (7-1, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Demons:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. DePaulLouisville. Points. Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.8) Noah Locke (11.3) Rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi Leaves for Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only is the University of Louisville on the precipice of losing their athletic director, they have officially lost their president as well. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who has been with Louisville as the university’s president since April of 2018, has been named the next president at Penn State University, the PSU Board of Trustees announced Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Frontcourt Rotations, Development Still Evolving for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2021-22 season, one of the larger storylines surrounding the Louisville's men's basketball was the depth of the team, and how the coaching staff was going to utilize it. Most of the discussion revolved around the guards and wings, but after some depth concerns at the five spot in previous years under head coach Chris Mack, it seemed like the Cardinals were going to be in much better shape there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville AD Vince Tyra's Interest in FSU 'Mutual and Serious', Relations with UofL President Strained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra could soon be on the move. According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the interest between Tyra and Florida State regarding their soon-to-be vacant athletic director position is "mutual and serious", and that it "could come to a resolution as early as Monday". Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel reported Friday that Tyra had "emerged as a candidate".
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville to Face Air Force in First Responder Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Louisville football program has finally learned their postseason draw. The Cardinals have been selected to play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, and will face Air Force on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. EST.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Commit QB Khalib Johnson Wins State Championship

PINSON, Ala. - Class of 2022 prospect and Louisville football commit Khalib Johnson is ending his high school career on a high note. Facing Hueytown in the Alabama Class 6A State Championship, the quarterback for Clay-Chalkville guided the Cougars to a 46-42 shootout victory Friday night, clinching Clay-Chalkville's third state championship in school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
625
Followers
982
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy