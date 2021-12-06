Tennessee Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than two hours after landing former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, the transfer portal struck again for the Louisville football program, as former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back was the Volunteers' leading rusher through most of the 2021 season, until an ankle injury forced him to sit for the final five games of the year. He ended the year with 525 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 81 attempts.

The Hartsville, S.C. native had three 100-yard games as a Vol, rushing for 120 against Bowling Green, 156 vs. Missouri and 119 vs. South Carolina. He suffered the ankle injury against the Gamecocks, then had just 39 combined yards against Alabama and Kentucky before shutting down for the rest of the year.

Evans joined Tennessee as a JUCO transfer following a two-year run at Hutchinson Community College. As a freshman in 2019, he native ran for 538 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 carries. Evans did not play in his sophomore season due to the 2020-21 season getting delayed until the spring.

The productive back will be joining a loaded running back room for Louisville. Though the Cardinals are losing Hassan Hall and Maurice Burkley, they return their one-two punch in Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley. Jawhar Jordan and Aidan Robbins also return.

Evans is expected to arrive on campus following the end of the 2022 fall semester. Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

(Photo of Tiyon Evans: Knoxville News Sentinel - USA TODAY Sports)

