Elkhart, IN

Center for Faith Formation and Culture

ambs.edu
 5 days ago

The Center for Faith Formation and Culture collaborates with the church to nurture authentic, vibrant faith at all stages of life within our current cultural contexts. prepares graduates to lead faith formation in congregations and communities that aligns with the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ;. names, analyzes...

www.ambs.edu

ambs.edu

Departments and Centers

Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary seeks to educate faithful and effective leaders for the church and the world. Our departments and centers offer high-quality theological and pastoral education through many unique programs and resources. Academics Departments. At Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, students engage deeply in the study of theology alongside a...
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Our people

At Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, our people set us apart. Our students, faculty and staff form a community of Jesus followers who embody the shalom (justice and peace) of Christ. Our vibrant (and fun!) community studies diligently, listens carefully, thinks seriously and lives fully into dynamic partnership with God as...
ELKHART, IN
sfarchdiocese.org

“The Fulfilled Prophecy of a Mestizo Church”

“Many nations shall join themselves to the Lord on that day, and they shall be his people, and he will dwell among you.”. In these words from the prophet Zechariah, we hear an echo of what in the Bible is known as the formula of the Covenant: “I will be your God, and you shall be my people.” This is the Covenant, the “deal” as it were, that God made with His original chosen people of Israel: He would protect them, and they were to worship Him alone. This Covenant was a marriage covenant: God took His people Israel as His bride, to protect her and provide for her, and through her He would bring His life into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Villages Daily Sun

Community of faith

Turning onto East County Road 462 from the U.S. Highway 301 intersection, it quickly becomes apparent why this stretch of road is known locally as "Church Row." A quarter-mile into the drive, one has the option of turning right and checking out Reclaimed Church, which opened its doors late last year inside In His Steps Dance Company.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ambs.edu

Anabaptist Witness

Anabaptist Witness is a global Anabaptist and Mennonite dialogue on key issues facing the church in mission. Issues of Anabaptist Witness are published in print and online each April and October, with additional content available online throughout the year. We invite written and visual contributions from Anabaptists, Mennonites, and other interested persons from around the world.
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Institute of Mennonite Studies

The Institute of Mennonite Studies is AMBS’s primary avenue for research, conversation, and publication on topics vital to Mennonite and Anabaptist traditions, and of interest to the broader church. Founded in 1958, the Institute of Mennonite Studies at AMBS is one of North America’s longest-running seminary-based publishers. IMS fosters scholarship...
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Books and resources

At AMBS, our mission is to serve the church. Our faculty, staff and students are committed to producing scholarship that not only furthers discussions within academia but also edifies the church and advances God’s reconciling mission in the world. Digital Resource Center. Our collection of available resources is always growing....
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Our teaching faculty

Our teaching faculty are experts in their disciplines who teach from their real-life experience. They encourage students at AMBS to integrate their experience and knowledge into a wise and discerning expression of their vocation. President. Administrative. Bible. Visiting Professor and Bible Department Chair (2021–22) History, Theology, and Ethics. Church and...
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Allan Rudy-Froese, PhD

Ph.D., Emmanuel College, Toronto School of Theology. M.Div., Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary, 1992. “I love AMBS because it is a seminary for the church and for the world. While we engage in academic research and talk with academic peers, we all know that we are doing this for the sake of the larger church and the local church, and for our simple (and hard and complex) engagement with the world.” —Dr. Allan Rudy-Froese.
ELKHART, IN
ambs.edu

Leadership and enrichment

Are you a person of faith in some kind of leadership role? Do you ever wish for opportunities to reflect personally, spiritually and theologically on leadership?. Through our programs for personal enrichment and leadership development, people with or without formal theological education have many opportunities to deepen their roots in scripture and gain greater understanding of what an Anabaptist lens offers for today’s leadership challenges.
ELKHART, IN

