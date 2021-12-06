Welcome, alumni!

With a broad question like, “what is creation care?” one place to start is by forming a working definition. At AMBS, we understand creation care to mean that we care deeply about our interactions with the natural environment God created. We care for creation as part of being disciples of Jesus Christ, as an essential facet of our commitment to peace and justice. Creation care incorporates a variety of themes from caring for a community’s watershed, exploring community farming practices, recognizing how the gospel of peace relates to caring for the land and articulating biblical, theological and ethical perspectives on the land and nature.
