Welcome, alumni!

AMBS's Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies is designed to provide professionals, congregational leaders, and bivocational pastors with a foundation in theological and biblical study, spiritual enrichment, and fuller integration of Christian faith into their work and ministry. Requires 21 credit hours (recently lowered from 27 credits) and can be completed in one year with full-time study or over the course of several years with part-time study, including online and hybrid courses.

