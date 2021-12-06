ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Welcome, alumni!

 7 days ago

Whether you graduated from one of our predecessor schools many years ago, or are a more recent graduate from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, or have taken 12 or more credit hours, we value you as part of our alumni community. Stay connected to the seminary and other alumni through...

www.ambs.edu

fordhamobserver.com

The Observer Alumni Affinity Chapter

The Observer Alumni Affinity Chapter is dedicated to supporting the efforts of student journalists at Fordham Lincoln Center in their service to their community and their pursuit of truth. The OAAC fosters connections between members of The Observer past and present to create professional opportunities, assist the newspaper through volunteering and fundraising, and build a network of engagement among Fordham alumni who celebrate student journalism.
ambs.edu

Alumni Ministry and Service Recognition

We recognize people currently in ministry as well as those whose lifetime reflects faithful service to God. Nominees must be AMBS, Goshen Biblical Seminary (GBS) or Mennonite Biblical Seminary (MBS) degree program graduates (bachelor’s or master’s degrees). Please consider nominating recent graduates with 10 or more years of service as well as graduates who have given a lifetime to ministry.
sandiego.edu

Learn to Bead with USD’s Native Alumni

Join the Native Alumni Network and Dr. Angel Hinzo (Ho-Chunk, enrolled Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska) for a family-friendly beading event!. In-Person: From 1 - 3 p.m. on campus in the Degheri Alumni Center Conference Rooms. $5 per person includes materials and light refreshments. Note that face coverings are required for indoor programs per university guidelines. For more about USD’s COVID protocols visit https://www.sandiego.edu/onward/.
ambs.edu

Our teaching faculty

Our teaching faculty are experts in their disciplines who teach from their real-life experience. They encourage students at AMBS to integrate their experience and knowledge into a wise and discerning expression of their vocation. President. Administrative. Bible. Visiting Professor and Bible Department Chair (2021–22) History, Theology, and Ethics. Church and...
ambs.edu

Center for Faith Formation and Culture

The Center for Faith Formation and Culture collaborates with the church to nurture authentic, vibrant faith at all stages of life within our current cultural contexts. prepares graduates to lead faith formation in congregations and communities that aligns with the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ;. names, analyzes and...
ambs.edu

Journey: A Missional Leadership Development Program

A certificate program that develops leaders centered in Jesus Christ for ministries in local churches and communities. “The program is opening a new door for my life now. I kept thinking, ‘Yes, God is calling me, but where am I going to start?’ But now God is putting it all together. Journey is like a journey with God. It’s not just a name; it’s a real-life story for me.” — Rebecca Riek (Journey student, 2017 to present)
ambs.edu

Our people

At Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, our people set us apart. Our students, faculty and staff form a community of Jesus followers who embody the shalom (justice and peace) of Christ. Our vibrant (and fun!) community studies diligently, listens carefully, thinks seriously and lives fully into dynamic partnership with God as...
ambs.edu

Departments and Centers

Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary seeks to educate faithful and effective leaders for the church and the world. Our departments and centers offer high-quality theological and pastoral education through many unique programs and resources. Academics Departments. At Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, students engage deeply in the study of theology alongside a...
Christ
ambs.edu

Our values

At Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, we join in God’s shalom mission to renew and redeem the world. Disciplined study of scripture, theology, and ministry. Practices of worship, community, and Christian discipleship. Effective and visionary leadership for the church. Anabaptist theology in conversation with the wider Christian church. Mission that integrates...
sdsu.edu

Alumni Center Reopens

The Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center is back in business. As of Dec. 1, alumni and other university visitors may schedule events and arrange entrance to the building that has served most of the past 15 months as a COVID-19 testing site for San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency.
ambs.edu

Integrity Circles

Get the support you need to embrace the transitions in your life. Reflect theologically on your leadership experience. Enhance your self-awareness to be able to flourish as a leader. Build your community of supportive peers and mentors. Find clarity about your role in your own context. Integrity Circles are designed...
ambs.edu

Find your fit at AMBS

Not sure which program is right for you? Take our short quiz by selecting options from the questions below. All programs that meet your criteria will appear below. AMBS’s Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies is designed to provide professionals, congregational leaders, and bivocational pastors with a foundation in theological and biblical study, spiritual enrichment, and fuller integration of Christian faith into their work and ministry. Requires 21 credit hours (recently lowered from 27 credits) and can be completed in one year with full-time study or over the course of several years with part-time study, including online and hybrid courses.
ambs.edu

Give to AMBS

Help AMBS prepare leaders with a firm grounding in Anabaptist theology who are able to respond to needs in the world today and tomorrow. Join our network of leaders who regularly connect with the AMBS learning community. Volunteer. There are many ways to volunteer to support the mission of AMBS...
ambs.edu

Visit the AMBS campus

Visit our campus in Elkhart, Indiana to experience our learning community. Being on campus can help you discern whether AMBS is the right next step as you follow where God is leading you. If you would like to learn more about adaptations we have made at AMBS in response to...
ambs.edu

Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies

Our Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies provides professionals, congregational leaders, and bivocational pastors with a foundation in theological and biblical study. You can complete the Graduate Certificate from our Elkhart campus, entirely online, or with a mixture of online and campus courses. Design your own course of study. Since the...
roosevelt.edu

In 2021, These 11 Alumni Stepped Up for Their Communities

A warm bowl of étouffée after a 24-hour shift. A new job at the Sam’s Club e-fulfillment center, months after the first store closed. A pickup game of basketball before the school bell rings. With determination and vision, Roosevelt alumni have made their mark on their communities...
ambs.edu

What is intercultural competence?

With a broad question like, “what is intercultural competence?” one place to start is by forming a working definition. At AMBS, our Intercultural Competence and Undoing Racism team defines intercultural competence as the ability to positively engage patterns of difference and commonality in values, beliefs and practice both within one’s cultural groups and across cultural groups.
ambs.edu

College students

If you’re just starting college (or are already in college), This is the perfect time to start learning about your options for graduate/seminary studies, even though it may be a while before you begin. We’d love to talk with you about AMBS if you’d like to explore being part of...
ambs.edu

What is creation care?

With a broad question like, “what is creation care?” one place to start is by forming a working definition. At AMBS, we understand creation care to mean that we care deeply about our interactions with the natural environment God created. We care for creation as part of being disciples of Jesus Christ, as an essential facet of our commitment to peace and justice. Creation care incorporates a variety of themes from caring for a community’s watershed, exploring community farming practices, recognizing how the gospel of peace relates to caring for the land and articulating biblical, theological and ethical perspectives on the land and nature.
ambs.edu

Spiritual Direction Seminars

“What I gained from this course was beyond my expectations. Though I was excited coming in, it far exceeded what I could have expected.” —Brian D. Johnson (Spiritual Guidance Seminar 2016–17) AMBS offers three courses for those who want to become spiritual directors or to make spiritual guidance a part...
