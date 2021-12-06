ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Will Tobias Harris Play vs. Hornets on Monday?

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6heW_0dFoY4iM00

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a player back in the mix on Monday night. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been cleared for action against the Charlotte Hornets after missing Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Harris is typically a healthy player -- especially during his Sixers tenure. During his first full season with the Sixers in 2019-2020, Harris appeared in 72 games. Then last year, he played 62 games during the shortened season.

This year, Harris hasn't been as fortunate when it comes to his health. Back on November 1, the veteran forward became the first of several Sixers to test positive for COVID-19. As he showed symptoms, Harris couldn't avoid the NBA's health and safety protocol and was ruled out for ten straight days.

As a result, Harris missed six-straight games for the 76ers. Eventually, he made his return to the floor on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors. Despite missing several games due to COVID, Harris didn't have a minutes restriction in the next five games he appeared in.

Unfortunately, a physical injury held him back, though. During Philly's November 22 game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Harris suffered a hip injury. He then went on to miss the next two games, making it eight total in 19 games.

As if COVID and hip soreness weren't enough, Harris continues to struggle in the health department. Heading into Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Harris missed the morning shootaround as he felt under the weather. Doc Rivers revealed that Harris was battling the flu during his pregame press conference. Eventually, he was ruled out for his ninth game of the year.

The good news is Harris won't miss his tenth game on Monday night. Instead, he'll be in the Sixers' starting lineup when they tip-off with the Hornets at 7 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Sixers List Tobias Harris as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with another setback lately. After missing six straight games due to his battle with COVID-19, Harris returned to the court on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors. For the next five games since his return, Harris didn't see his playing time...
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to Return vs. Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Saturday night after getting the last two days off. Lately, the Sixers have been on a bit of a cold streak. As several key players have been dealing with notable setbacks, the Sixers have been shorthanded for the last few weeks.
NBA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) questionable on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is considered questionable after Philadelphia's forward missed two games with a hip ailment. In a potential matchup against a Timberwolves' unit ranked 18th in defensive rating, our models project Harris to score 38.6 FanDuel points on Saturday.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Tobias Harris
All 76ers

76ers vs. Magic: Player Observations After Sixers' Tight Win on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court on Monday night after dropping a double-overtime thriller against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. As they've been slowly getting healthier, the Sixers have struggled to churn out wins lately consistently. On Monday, they welcomed the Orlando Magic, who have been in a similar position all season long, to South Philly for a matchup.
NBA
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Tobias Harris (hip) on Saturday, Georges Niang to bench

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will make his 12th start this season after Philadelphia's forward missed two games with a hip injury. In an uptempo matchup against a Timberwolves' unit playing with a 100.2 pace, Harris' FanDuel salary stands at $7,500.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Sixers#The Charlotte Hornets#The Atlanta Hawks#The Toronto Raptors#Covid Harris#Sports Illustrated
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

After beginning the 2021-2022 NBA season on a high note, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen their fair share of struggles lately. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to the frequently changing rotation as guys have been in and out of the lineup recently. For starters, the Sixers had...
NBA
inquirer.com

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris return against Minnesota

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. After missing the past nine games while in health and safety protocols, the 76ers’ All-NBA center returned to action Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Standout forward Tobias Harris also returned after a two-game absence with a hip injury sustained late in a Nov. 20 game...
NBA
Yardbarker

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both activated to play for Sixers

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks (and DeMarcus Cousins!) have a chance to extend their winning streak once more in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30...
NBA
FanSided

Why Tobias Harris is still holding the Sixers back

The Sixers have undergone a noticeable adjustment period after the successive returns of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. As the team learns to reorient itself around Embiid, the conversation around Harris is evolving. Tyrese Maxey looks more and more like the No. 2 star on offense, while Seth Curry continues to dominate whenever Embiid is on the floor.
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What Tobias Harris Needs to Learn From Khris Middleton

It feels as though Tobias Harris is one of the most consistently overlooked players who averages around 20 points per game each season. He never is brought up as one of the elite wings and is rarely spoken about at all in places outside of Philadelphia. He quietly goes about his business every night and seems to always end up around that 20 point no matter if the Sixers are playing at home or away. He is a very consistent player, but the Sixers need Harris to change things up if they are going to be able to reach their championship goals. Tobias shares his blame for that Hawks series last year with some of the poor shooting nights he had, plus the main thing that was missing from his game was a killer instinct mentality. Tobias needs to learn to be more aggressive and learn how to carry the offensive load when the team needs him. A perfect example of the that type of mentality and aggressiveness is Khris Middleton.
NBA
arcamax.com

Tobias Harris' flu recovery 'hopefully' end of early-season setbacks

CHARLOTTE — Tobias Harris bent over at the waist, needing to catch his breath for a few seconds before resuming his post-practice shooting routine Sunday afternoon at the Spectrum Center. It was the product of Harris’ latest bout with illness, this time a flu that tethered him to his hotel...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy