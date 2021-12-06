ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers on Monday: Emmanuel Moseley out with ankle sprain, Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol

By Jerry McDonald
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers are clinging to the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, and doing so with potentially serious issues at cornerback and running back heading into their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who left in the first half of a 30-23 loss to the...

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which he did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
424 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. At the beginning of the season, who would've thought that sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell would be the most productive 49er in the 2021 NFL Draft? After all, the Louisiana product was a late round pick, in a crowded backfield, and seen more as a pick for 2022, much like San Francisco's first-round pick Trey Lance.
It was a second-half avalanche early in the third quarter for the 49ers. They got a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 over the Vikings, then one play later Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed a bad interception to 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair that set up the 49ers at the Minnesota 3. Running back Elijah Mitchell punched it in on first down to put the 49ers up two touchdowns. Mitchell is up to 82 yards on 15 carries, and the rushing score is the rookie’s first since Week 8 at Chicago.
San Francisco 49ersrunning backElijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visitingMinnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a rib injury against...
Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher, will play Sunday against the Vikings with a broken middle finger on his right hand that required surgery on Nov. 16. Mitchell, who missed last week’s win against the Jaguars after a pin was inserted to stabilize his finger, was limited...
Running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be back in the 49ers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Mitchell didn’t play last week after breaking his finger and having surgery to put a pin in it, but he was able to practice this week and drew a questionable tag on Friday. Multiple reports indicate that the 49ers expect to have him back in action.
Early in the season, I was critical of running back Elijah Mitchell’s vision, pointing out certain plays where he missed a running lane or potentially left extra yards on the field. As the season has progressed, I am in awe of the development of Mitchell into a star running back...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going from overlooked sixth-round project out of Louisiana-Lafayette into one of the league’s productive backs as a rookie, or his knack on nearly every run for the San Francisco 49ers to churn out a couple of extra yards, Mitchell exceeds expectations. Mitchell is fourth in the NFL with 86.6 yards rushing per game and second among all backs with 3.84 yards per carry after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
Emmanuel Moseley deserves recognition. While most of us have argued about the quarterback position and the direction of the franchise, Moseley quietly has had an excellent season. He hasn't intercepted any passes, so he's not getting headlines. But according to the SIS Data Hub, Moseley has allowed just 16 catches...
SANTA CLARA — Here is the 49ers' roll call from Wednesday's practice regarding which injured players could and couldn't go:. Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee): He got placed in the NFL's protocol Monday and that is only part of why he will not practice today. Mitchell also has knee "irritation," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of an MRI result. As for the concussion, Mitchell must pass a series of tests this week to get cleared for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Elijah Mitchell will not play Week 14 against the Bengals. Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s game. However, the concussion seems to be the more serious of the two injuries. Mitchell carried the ball 22 times for 66 yards against the Seahawks in Week 13. On Monday, Mitchell reported symptoms and was placed under the league’s concussion protocol. This season, Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing yards with 759 and rushing touchdowns with five. Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty will likely split the workload with Mitchell out. Hasty has the only touchdown between them and averages an extra yard per carry. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Wilson is a -120 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati, while Hasty is a +210. San Francisco is third in the NFC West with a 4-8 record.
San Francisco will be shorthanded at the running back position heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Just ahead of the team's Midwest trek, Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media and revealed running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Mitchell briefly left the 49ers Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a head injury. Despite being re-evaluated postgame, Mitchell experienced symptoms the following day, placing him back in the concussion protocol. He also experienced some "knee irritation," a new injury that the team will be monitoring.
The injuries keep piling up for the 49ers, and now one of their starting defensive backs will be sidelined for at least the next few games. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss “a few weeks,” according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner (on Twitter). More injury updates...
Kyle Shanahan hoping 49ers rookie corners ‘up their game’ with Emmanuel Moseley out

267 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have been without one starting cornerback—Jason Verrett—since Week 1. Now, they will push forward without another starting cornerback. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Emmanuel Moseley would miss "several weeks" with a high-ankle sprain.
