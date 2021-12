Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1465391661568167955. McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Panthers’ Week 12 loss vs. the Dolphins, which limited him to just one snap in the second half. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport initially reported that the injury “didn’t seem major,” but the Panthers officially placed him on Injured Reserve on Monday. This is his second stint on the IR, which means he is automatically out for the rest of the year.

