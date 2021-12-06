ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WJZ’s Furever Friends: 10 Puppies Available For Adoption

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift or just a new addition to your family, look no further....

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL-TV

Adoptable dog 'asks' Santa for 'furever' home

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter has been trying to get adopted for 18 weeks. He even visited Santa this weekend to tell the big guy about his Christmas wish to find a home!. Pinwheel is 6-year-old mastiff mix who's been in the Harding Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

December 10th -18th, Extra Appointments and Extended Hours!. PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, by appointment only. This week-long event hopes to find homes for more than 120 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens just in time for the holidays!. The PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz#Puppies#Dog#Furever Friends#Canine Humane#Caninehumane Org
WNCT

Dogs available for adoption in Greenville

Editor’s note: Stacker.com has been providing details about dogs and cats you can adopt in the Greenville area through Petfinder.com. The list changes often so be sure to click the Petfinder.com links to get more details on these and other animals up for adoption. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) When looking at the makeup of American […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Chicago

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Adolfo

CHICAGO (CBS) – Adolfo is a charming 3-month-old Shepherd mix who is sure to melt your heart. This happy-go-lucky puppy is extremely playful and came to PAWS with his two littermates. His favorite game is Fetch. He has a sweet temperament and enjoys being the life of the party. He learns quickly with treats and is sure to be a star pupil in puppy obedience class. Adolfo and many other adorable pets will be available for adoption during PAWS Chicago’s Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon happening now through next Saturday, Dec. 18. The week-long adoption marathon hopes to match 120 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with loving homes, just in time for the holidays. Adoptions are by appointment only, and the Lincoln Park Adoption Center has extended its hours and added additional adoption appointments. View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at PAWSChicago.org/adopt.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago Hosts Adopt-A-Thon Event For 120 Animals Needing A Home For The Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — There really is no place like home for the holidays  and PAWS Chicago is working to give 120 dogs and cats a family to celebrate the holidays with. On Friday, PAWS Chicago kicks off its annual Adopt-A-Thon. It’ll host a week long marathon to match dogs, cats, puppies and kittens up with loving families. Adoptions are by appointment only, but walk-ins are welcome if there’s space at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center.
CHICAGO, IL
nbcboston.com

Why'd the Horse Walk Into Walmart? To Get a Bag of Carrots

This Sunday, Zaccaria Dickerson hopped on his horse, Nugget, to get some lunch. "The original ride was actually supposed to be a Chick-fil-A ride," the 21-year-old recalled. It was a four-mile journey from the stable in Plympton, Massachusetts, up to Plymouth. But Chick-fil-A was closed and the horse was hungry.
PLYMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Horse And Person Riding It Stopped Inside Doors Of Plymouth Walmart

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A horse stole the show at a Walmart in Plymouth. The store told WBZ-TV that someone rode the animal into the store vestibule area last Sunday and was stopped before getting any further. No one was hurt and shoppers seemed to get a kick out of it. The horse and its owner rode out of the store, presumably, into the sunset.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend introduced me to his replacement at the bus stop

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand. I couldn’t have expected what happened next. I dated a man I met at a bus stop. It was at one of these bus stops that I first laid eyes on him, short and fair with tousled red hair. He never said much, but the few words he spoke were so deep and melodious it didn’t matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy