Roll Call: How area members of Congress voted over the past week

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Vaccination databases: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 550), sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring...

www.winonadailynews.com

Times West Virginian

Here's how NCWV lawmakers voted in Washington this week

WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Times

Squad Democrats call for more punitive action on fellow members of Congress

The progressive Democrats behind a House resolution Wednesday to censure and strip Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert from her committees say they want to continue to demand such punishments of other lawmakers in the future. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, flanked by fellow members of the group of the ultra-left lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Castle News

How Casey, Toomey, Kelly voted last week

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Albany Herald

Congress Votes

CONGRESS & COURTS
Centre Daily

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Here’s a look at how members of Congress who represent the area voted over the previous week. VACCINATION DATABASES: The House has passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (HR 550), sponsored by Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said updating immunization information systems would “help control disease outbreaks, and put our public health infrastructure on a solid foundation for years to come.” The vote, on Nov. 30, was 294 yeas to 130 nays.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
altoday.com

Members of Congress vote no on bill to keep government temporarily open

Reps. Barry Moore, Mike Rogers, and Mo Brooks have voted against H.R. 6119, a short-term spending bill extending current government spending levels through February 18, 2022. The bill passed the House and now goes to the Senate for consideration. Rep. Moore previously opposed continuing resolutions (CRs), arguing that they damage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Votes, votes, votes: House conservatives are asking for roll-call tallies on even GOP-led bills, creating a floor pileup.

And a massive headache: There could be up to 31 roll-call votes today!. What's happening: Conservative lawmakers are seeking recorded votes on every bill sitting on the House's "suspensions calendar," reserved for noncontroversial legislation. That includes bills authored by Republicans. It's making for an epic late afternoon of voting — up to 31 votes are possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
The Associated Press

White House group’s annual Christmas ornament honors LBJ

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luci Baines Johnson recalls December 1967 as a hectic time in her father’s White House. Her sister Lynda, the eldest of President Lyndon B. Johnson’ s two children, was about to get married at the White House, and the president spent the days leading up to Christmas racking up miles on a last-minute trip to Australia, southeast Asia and Europe. He also looked forward to spending the holiday with his infant grandson, Patrick, Luci’s child.
POTUS
nationaldefensemagazine.org

U.S. Military ‘Staring into Abyss,’ Report Says

A new report has a grim message: the Pentagon’s force structure will likely prove inadequate barring a boost in defense spending or a major change in national security strategy. Force structure includes the number, size and structure of military units. President Joe Biden requested $715 billion for the Pentagon...
MILITARY
#Immunization#Justice Department#Infrastructure#House#Americans#H R 4055 Rrb#D Minn#Supreme Court
raleighnews.net

Kamala Harris responds to ridiculous headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Efforts to change Pa. fireworks law haven’t fizzled out. House, Senate committees to hear feedback

The House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees will hold a joint hearing to discuss fireworks regulations, which have prompted safety concerns across the commonwealth since the state legalized their sale and use in 2017. The post Efforts to change Pa. fireworks law haven’t fizzled out. House, Senate committees to hear feedback appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

A bipartisan pair of senators on Wednesday called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work.  At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened species, […] The post Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS

