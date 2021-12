TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State soccer team placed four student-athletes on the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Frist Team. Jaelin Howell, Beata Olsson, Emily Madril and Yujie Zhao were all named to the first team. The Seminoles lead the Atlantic Region with four selections to the first team. Howell and Zhao were named to the All-Region Team for the fourth consecutive season, Madril earned the honor for the second straight year and Olsson was named to the All-Region team for the first time. It is the fourth straight season that the Seminoles had at least four members on the All-Region team.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO