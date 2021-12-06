ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County Test Site for Self-Driving Cars Gets $2M Upgrade

By Tribune News Service
techwire.net
 4 days ago

Merced County leaders say the $2.1 million expansion of the self-driving car testing site at Castle Commerce Center is now complete after months of construction, signaling the next chapter in the county’s quest to attract the autonomous vehicle industry. Officials say expansion of the TRC California complex in Atwater...

www.techwire.net

Liz Fe Lifestyle

Do Americans Want Self-Driving Cars?

Cars driving themselves sounds like a crazy futuristic idea, but Americans are cautious about the idea. Even though there are wonderful upsides to self-driving cars like reducing traffic accidents, making cities more pedestrian and child friendly, and helping elderly people become more independent. Americans have been asked over the years if they would appreciate having a self-driving car and the public attitude seems to be leaning more toward worry about driverless vehicles. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center concluded that 14% of Americans polled were worried about these new kinds of cars and 11% were enthusiastic. Overall, 63% of women have expressed more worry whereas 44% of men are more excited about having a car that can drive itself. You can look at the rest of these statistics here. The worry about these vehicles is how safe they are and how safe people would feel riding in a car with virtually no driver, as well as letting a machine decide what’s best for them on the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
Real Health

Who Pays if Self-Driving Cars Are Hacked?

Driverless cars may one day be commonplace worldwide. But what happens if the software these vehicles use to communicate with one another gets hacked? Study findings published in the journal Computer Law & Security Review show that current motor vehicle insurance isn’t enough to cover the potential damage such automobiles might cause, reports a press release from the University of Exeter. What’s more researchers suggest that governments might need to come up with novel solutions to compensate those affected by such hacks.
CARS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County looks to reduce COVID-19 transmission with new testing site

Saratoga County opened its first large-scale community COVID-19 testing site Monday. “With the holidays coming up, Christmas and New Years, we know families will be getting together. They’ll be in close proximity,” said Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair and Moreau Town Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz. The county has partnered with...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Axios

Seeking a common language for self-driving cars

Autonomous vehicle companies are exploring the use of a common language — standardized light patterns or sounds — that would help driverless cars communicate their intentions to humans. Why it matters: Autonomous vehicles will share the road with human-driven vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for a long time. The development of...
CARS
TechCrunch

Argo releases standards for how self-driving cars should act around cyclists

The World Health Organization estimates that 41,000 cyclists are killed in road traffic-related incidents every year. While self-driving vehicles are expected to reduce collisions significantly, much of that anticipated safety is a result of good coding at the start. Self-driving cars learn from massive databases that categorize and identify objects and situations that might arise, and Argo’s guidelines emphasize training its models in a way that specifically notes cyclists, cycling infrastructure and cycling laws.
CARS
boisedev.com

Albertsons & Google sister will test groceries delivered in self-driving vehicles

Boise-based Albertsons Companies and Google’s Waymo sister company are teaming up to deliver groceries in self-driving vehicles. It’s the latest in a whole slew of technology projects from the Boise company as it works to adapt its longstanding traditional grocery business in a changing competitive landscape. Fortune Magazine reports the...
BOISE, ID
westsideconnect.com

Auto testing center opens in Merced County

The recent completion of the Transportation Research Center automotive research and testing complex is already drawing attention to Merced County from auto manufacturers. Construction of a 2.2-mile oval test track, a one-mile city course and two large vehicle dynamics areas, has transformed a portion of the former Castle Airforce Base into a world-class testing facility.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
techwire.net

Commentary: Speaking of Chatbots, How Is DMV’s Miles Doing?

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. About two years ago, I reviewed Miles, the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ chatbot — and here we are still talking about it. This is great news! In late 2018 and early 2019, chatbot technologies including natural language processing and machine learning were visionary, just beginning development within many government organizations. Chatbots were viewed as a question: “Why?” The return on investment (ROI) was not completely understood, and there were no analytics to justify the cost for government agencies. Fast forward to today and we are now able to review analytics that can provide us answers to the why and show us the ROI.
CELL PHONES
techwire.net

Here Are Cannabis Control Agency’s Top 5 Buys for IT Services

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state Department of Cannabis Control spent almost $33 million on its five largest purchases of IT services from Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, according to a state database.
TECHNOLOGY
Online Rocket

Warning Sounds To Listen for When Test Driving a Used Car

Used cars are a great option for college students looking to get their first vehicle and experience some agency. However, the major downside of making the more affordable choice and going secondhand is that used cars often feature some issues that are the result of age, damage, or bad repairs.
CARS
kauainownews.com

COVID Test Shortage Forces County Testing Sites to Close This Weekend

The Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall testing center has run out of COVID-19 tests for the day, and is currently closed, county officials announced this morning. Additionally, the mobile testing van at Kalāheo Neighborhood Center is now closed as well. County officials attribute the limited testing supply to shipping delays....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oakland Press

Macomb County residents flood COVID-19 testing site

The day before Thanksgiving saw a steady stream of cars moving into a drive-thru building at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. But it wasn’t gifts or last-minute holiday meal items drivers and their passengers were seeking. It was the up-the-nose swab testing to determine whether they were positive for COVID-19 or its variants.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
techwire.net

Techwire One-on-One: Riverside CIO on Collaboration, IT Refresh

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Techwire’s ongoing efforts to inform readers about state agencies, their IT plans and initiatives, here’s the latest in our periodic series of interviews with departmental IT and cybersecurity leaders.
POLITICS

