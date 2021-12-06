ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DoorDash launches its first ultrafast delivery service pilot

By Matty Merritt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is launching an ultrafast delivery pilot program in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood to compete with the rush of other 15-minutes-or-less delivery startups in the city. That’s not the only new play in the playbook. After exclusively...

