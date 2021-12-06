ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Agencies Recruiting for Manager, Architect Positions

By Dennis Noone
techwire.net
 4 days ago

Departments in state government are recruiting for a variety of specialty technology positions. The California High-Speed Rail Authority is seeking a manager (IT...

www.techwire.net

Comments / 0

techwire.net

Departments Are Recruiting for Specialty IT Positions

Three state agencies are recruiting for senior technology professionals in a variety of specialty areas. The California Department of Veterans Affairs is recruiting for...
HEALTH SERVICES
techwire.net

Departments Recruiting for Section Manager, Project Director

Two departments in state government are recruiting for tech professionals to serve in manager and director roles. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
techwire.net

Agencies Recruiting for Section Chief, Technology Adviser, CIO

State agencies are recruiting for a section chief and a technology adviser, and one has extended its search for a chief information officer. The...
JOBS
bizjournals

Why digital agency Moxie Labs is recruiting international talent as business doubles

Moxie Labs has taken remote work to another level, hiring tech talent abroad as the Philadelphia digital design and marketing agency rapidly scales. Moxie Labs CEO Justin Mathews started the firm in early 2020 after leaving his role as COO at design agency O3 World. In the nearly two years since Moxie began doing business, it’s increased its headcount to 35 while doubling year-over-year revenue to $2 million. The agency is now recruiting for 10 more employees with positions open in design, development and project management, and it’s looking globally to fill them.
BUSINESS
State
California State
ReporterHerald.com

Legislative economist: State cash position remains positive

The COVID-19 recession was deeper than others experienced in modern times in Colorado and the recovery faster. The Colorado Legislative Council’s chief economist, Kate Watkins, told attendees of the annual Regional Issues Summit that the state is still in a pandemic economy and much remains to happen to get back to normal. Yet the worrisome issue of inflation is likely to moderate over the next several months.
BUSINESS
Journal Record

State agency responding to growing cyber threats

OKLAHOMA CITY – With cyberattacks posing new and heightened threats around the globe, the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services is taking measures to address the growing problem. The office’s Oklahoma Cyber Command is providing cybersecurity strategies for the entire state, including individuals and private businesses. One goal of...
POLITICS
techwire.net

State Controller Seeks Software Assistance

A key fiscal entity at the state of California is seeking software to help do its job better. In a Request for Quote for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

Splunk: Helping federal agencies manage their data

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. It will be no surprise to a federal IT leaders to read the study from Deltek where they project $2.1 billion to be spent on cloud services in 2022. Also, no look of shock when Jason Miller reports that the typical federal agency used seven different cloud services.
POLITICS
techwire.net

Procurements, Process Improvements Aired at Vendor Forum

The year's final month finds the state technology organization, its parent entity and other departments refining their processes around IT – and, not surprisingly, continuing to embark on significant IT projects.
POLITICS
rockproducts.com

CDE Recruiting Business Development Managers

CDE, one of the leading suppliers of sand and aggregate processing solutions for the global recycling, quarrying and mining industries, is set to strengthen its team in North America as it seeks to recruit a number of business development managers. In response to growing demand for its state-of-the-art washing solutions,...
BUSINESS
Tehechapi News

With continued drought, state agencies propose further restrictions

For the first time in nearly 50 years, there may be no water from the State Water Project imported into the Cummings, Brite and Tehachapi Valleys as the state continues to address a severe drought. The decision announced on Dec. 1 is not expected to have an immediate impact on...
TEHACHAPI, CA
kniakrls.com

Search Firm to Begin Process for Indianola City Manager Recruitment

The Indianola City Council approved a contract to hire a search firm for a city manager at their most recent meeting, beginning a months-long process of filling the position. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the council chose GovHR to conduct the search, which will begin immediately. “Now...
INDIANOLA, IA
techwire.net

Success Announcement: Tek Yantra has progressed from APN Registered Partner Tier to APN Select Partner Tier.

Tek Yantra Inc. Tek Yantra has a vision of marking itself as a well-established and sound company, driven by the industry’s highly professional and trained personnel, and is undoubtedly on its way to becoming a leading organization that facilitates, enhances, and provides measurable business value to customers through the most effective use of cloud-based technology.
BUSINESS
WHSV

Virginia audit critical of language access at state agencies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit has found Virginia agencies have failed to competently provide information about services to almost half a million residents who speak little to no English. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that as a result: people have been forced to navigate documents and websites barely meeting basic...
VIRGINIA STATE
techwire.net

Commentary: Speaking of Chatbots, How Is DMV’s Miles Doing?

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. About two years ago, I reviewed Miles, the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ chatbot — and here we are still talking about it. This is great news! In late 2018 and early 2019, chatbot technologies including natural language processing and machine learning were visionary, just beginning development within many government organizations. Chatbots were viewed as a question: “Why?” The return on investment (ROI) was not completely understood, and there were no analytics to justify the cost for government agencies. Fast forward to today and we are now able to review analytics that can provide us answers to the why and show us the ROI.
CELL PHONES
thechronicleonline.com

At the Port: Open management positions filled

The Port of Columbia County has filled three management positions with a new hire and two internal promotions. Amy Jauron Bynum joined the port in November as the new Business Development and Real Estate Manager. Bynum will implement strategic development, marketing, and leasing plans for port assets with the aim of bringing new and expanding businesses to Columbia County.
SAINT HELENS, OR
pagosadailypost.com

New State Agency to Oversee Colorado Apprenticeship Programs

Excerpted from a story by Julia Fennell shared on Colorado Newsline on November 26, 2021. Colorado is in the process of creating a State Apprenticeship Agency, a move that some say will expand opportunities for residents to gain valuable skills. The agency will give the state, rather than the federal government, the authority to register apprenticeship programs in Colorado as well as establish standards for these programs.
EDUCATION
techwire.net

Techwire One-on-One: Riverside CIO on Collaboration, IT Refresh

As part of Techwire's ongoing efforts to inform readers about state agencies, their IT plans and initiatives, here's the latest in our periodic series of interviews with departmental IT and cybersecurity leaders.
POLITICS

