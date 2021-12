LONDON — The rise of omicron Covid cases in the U.K. is on such steep trajectory that the country has been told to brace for one million cases by the end of the month. The UK Health Security Agency said Wednesday that omicron is displaying a significant growth advantage over the delta variant, "meaning that it is likely to outcompete delta in the U.K. and become the dominant variant."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO