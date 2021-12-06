‘I don’t know how to thank you’: widower of Fairfield woman receives new car

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2021. The magazine's prized annual designation was announced on Monday by editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, who said Musk was named the Person of the Year for "creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans and for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations."

