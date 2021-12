OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett said he sat down Tuesday night and thought about the toll taken on the team’s defensive backs. Of the four projected starters at cornerback and safety, only Chuck Clark remains. The team’s No. 1 cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle during last Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Free safety DeShon Elliott went down in November with a torn pectoral and torn bicep. And cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t get to a play a down in 2021 after injuring his knee in the preseason.

