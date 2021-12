Team Liquid terminated the contract of Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen, making the mid laner a free agent ahead of the 2022 LCS season. "We are so thankful for @Jensen for being with us for the our team's most successful years," Team Liquid tweeted Wednesday. "We won LCS Championships together, ended up in the MSI Finals, and went to Worlds three times. We were lucky to have him for as long as we did and wish him nothing but the best."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO