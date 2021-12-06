ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire D Miguel Navarro signs pact through 2024 season

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Defender Miguel Navarro signed a contract on Monday that will keep him with the Chicago Fire FC through at least the 2024 season. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Fire, who hold a club option on Navarro for the 2025 season. "Signing...

Miguel Navarro
Jonathan Bornstein
