Fire D Miguel Navarro signs pact through 2024 season

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes signed a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "In his first season with the Union, Jakob proved he was capable of becoming a top player in Major League Soccer and in his second season he has delivered on his promise and is now one of the best defenders in the league," said Ernst Tanner, the Union's sporting director. "His front-foot defense and ability to progress the ball out of defense have been crucial to the team's success over the past two seasons, as the backline allowed the fewest goals in the league in 2020 and remained a top unit in 2021. His development on the pitch and natural leadership abilities have solidified the importance of keeping him in Philadelphia."

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO