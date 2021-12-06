ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Justice add Kalios, drop Fury

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

The Washington Justice is signing off-tank Shin "Kalios" Woo-yeol, pending league approval, the organization announced Monday. The team also announced the departure of off-tank Kim "Fury" Jun-ho.

#New York Excelsior#The Washington Justice#Boston Uprising#Overwatch Contenders#Wgs Phoenix#Overwatchleague
Washington Justice parts ways with Fury, adds Kalios

The Washington Justice has been slowly restructuring some parts of its roster throughout the Overwatch League offseason and a familiar face may complete the team’s 2022 lineup. Shin “Kalios” Woo-yeol will play tank for Washington next season, according to a post from the Justice today. Washington’s former off-tank, Kim “Fury”...
