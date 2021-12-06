ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viggomopsen wins Red Bull Solo Q over arnaxas

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Mads "Viggomopsen" Mikkelsen beat Arnas "arnax" Stepanauskas 4-2 to become the Red Bull Solo Q champion on Sunday. The official 1v1 League of Legends tournament concluded with the World Finals at BMW Welt in Munich, pitting the top 20 players competing in a two-day offline final for the title....

#Red Bull Solo#Bmw Welt#Lithuanian#Potatis#Hulksmash
