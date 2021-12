With its second acquisition, the civic engagement startup Zencity is shifting from reactive to proactive. The company, which has thus far focused on software to help local government understand its constituents’ opinions, has bought out the Canadian startup Civil Space — and with it, capabilities to begin speaking to those constituents rather than just listening. Founded in 2018 in Vancouver, Civil Space offers a variety of tools for agencies to host dialogues with the public, guiding discussions and gathering input that is — hopefully — better informed and more helpful in influencing decision-making.

