Home Price Growth is Slowing

BurgerFi International is one of the worst-performing restaurant stocks this year, down 47% year-to-date, and one of the few stocks that continues to make new lows each week. It's been a tough H2 for the restaurant sector, but while many names have given up their year-to-date gains, BurgerFi International (BFI) continues to plunge and is one of the worst-performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by a 47% decline this year vs. a 10% return for its benchmark. However, the company's results have been decent, and the company should have a much stronger year ahead after acquiring Anthony's Pizza & Wings. At an enterprise value of less than $240 million, BurgerFi trades at less than 4x estimated FY2021 revenue, a reasonable valuation for a high-growth story in the restaurant space. Therefore, I see BurgerFi as a name worth keeping an eye on.

