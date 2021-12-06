ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers on Monday: Emmanuel Moseley out with ankle sprain, Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol

By Jerry Mcdonald
Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers are clinging to the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, and doing so with potentially serious issues at cornerback and running back heading into their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who left in the first half of a 30-23 loss to the...

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
49erswebzone

49ers rookie sensation Elijah Mitchell inspired by this legendary running back

424 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. At the beginning of the season, who would've thought that sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell would be the most productive 49er in the 2021 NFL Draft? After all, the Louisiana product was a late round pick, in a crowded backfield, and seen more as a pick for 2022, much like San Francisco's first-round pick Trey Lance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Elijah Mitchell finally finds end zone for 49ers

It was a second-half avalanche early in the third quarter for the 49ers. They got a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 over the Vikings, then one play later Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed a bad interception to 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair that set up the 49ers at the Minnesota 3. Running back Elijah Mitchell punched it in on first down to put the 49ers up two touchdowns. Mitchell is up to 82 yards on 15 carries, and the rushing score is the rookie’s first since Week 8 at Chicago.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Dontae Johnson
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to play vs. Vikings

517 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Friday, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He has been recovering from surgery to repair a fractured finger and was among the team's four inactive players last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell will return to play against Vikings with broken finger

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher, will play Sunday against the Vikings with a broken middle finger on his right hand that required surgery on Nov. 16. Mitchell, who missed last week’s win against the Jaguars after a pin was inserted to stabilize his finger, was limited...
NFL
Niners Nation

Elijah Mitchell is turning into an overnight star for the 49ers’ offense

Early in the season, I was critical of running back Elijah Mitchell’s vision, pointing out certain plays where he missed a running lane or potentially left extra yards on the field. As the season has progressed, I am in awe of the development of Mitchell into a star running back...
NFL
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Vikings: Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw active for Week 12

The 49ers are receiving a couple of reinforcements for Week 12 versus the Vikings with Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell coming back from injuries. It might seem like a foreign concept for San Francisco 49ers fans, especially after what’s happened in recent years. But the Niners are actually getting somewhat...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Nfc#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Seattle Seahawks#Afc#Wideouts J Marr Chase
KTVZ

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going from overlooked sixth-round project out of Louisiana-Lafayette into one of the league’s productive backs as a rookie, or his knack on nearly every run for the San Francisco 49ers to churn out a couple of extra yards, Mitchell exceeds expectations. Mitchell is fourth in the NFL with 86.6 yards rushing per game and second among all backs with 3.84 yards per carry after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
Yardbarker

Emmanuel Moseley is Playing Like a No. 1 Cornerback

Emmanuel Moseley deserves recognition. While most of us have argued about the quarterback position and the direction of the franchise, Moseley quietly has had an excellent season. He hasn't intercepted any passes, so he's not getting headlines. But according to the SIS Data Hub, Moseley has allowed just 16 catches...
NFL
49erswebzone

No Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell for 49ers at the start of practice

The San Francisco 49ers likely hoped to have both Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel available for Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The star linebacker returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing Week 13 due to a hamstring strain. However, the star receiver remains sidelined, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers in Trouble if Elijah Mitchell Misses Matchup With Bengals

Bad news for the 49ers this week. Elijah Mitchell was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee/concussion designation and is being ruled as day-to-day. The knee injury is being labeled as an "irritation" after he underwent an MRI. So there is a bit of good news there that Mitchell will not miss time in the long-term. In the short-term, however, it is looking dark for the 49ers this upcoming week following the loss to the Seahawks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Elijah Mitchell is out for Week 14 against the Bengals

Elijah Mitchell will not play Week 14 against the Bengals. Mitchell is dealing with a concussion and a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s game. However, the concussion seems to be the more serious of the two injuries. Mitchell carried the ball 22 times for 66 yards against the Seahawks in Week 13. On Monday, Mitchell reported symptoms and was placed under the league’s concussion protocol. This season, Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing yards with 759 and rushing touchdowns with five. Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty will likely split the workload with Mitchell out. Hasty has the only touchdown between them and averages an extra yard per carry. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Wilson is a -120 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati, while Hasty is a +210. San Francisco is third in the NFC West with a 4-8 record.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers injury report; Elijah Mitchell out for Cincinnati

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their leading rusher on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that rookie running back Elijah Mitchell will not play against Cincinnati. Mitchell suffered a concussion last week against Seattle and has also been dealing with knee irritation this week. Joining Mitchell on the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy