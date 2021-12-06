ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield Finalizes Strategic Investment of $500 Million in Greystone

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield acquires a 40% stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses. According to Yahoo!, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced today that it finalized its strategic investment of $500 million in Greystone, a leading national commercial...

