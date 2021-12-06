Cushman & Wakefield Finalizes Strategic Investment of $500 Million in Greystone

Global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has hired Linda Powers, MAI, CCIM, R/W-AC, as senior director in its valuation and advisory practice. Though part of the Houston team, she will work from El Paso where she will serve the El Paso and southern New Mexico areas. Powers has experience in both self-storage and multifamily appraisal and is approved by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to perform market studies for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. She is MAP certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Before joining the firm, Powers owned her own company, The Powers Group. She will continue to produce appraisals for her clients, as well as those of Cushman & Wakefield. Powers is a member of the boards of the Appraisal Institute and the Greater El Paso Chapter of CCIM.

