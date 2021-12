It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Royalty Pharma: "I can't believe, sir, how low this stock is. ... This company is doing so well. I really don't know what to say. It is doing incredibly well. They ought to be able to raise the dividend, but they own stakes in a lot of different drugs. I would want to stay long this stock."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO