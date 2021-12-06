Healthy outlook? Matt LaFleur says Packers’ three injured All-Pro players could ‘potentially’ practice this week

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers finished with 399 total yards and produced some explosive plays in the passing game, with Aaron Rodgers finding Randall Cobb for 54 and 27 yards, Davante Adams for 43 and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 28. The offense fizzled out after an impressive touchdown drive to open the second half — 13 plays, 75 yards in 7 minutes, 42 seconds — and managed only a field goal in its final five full possessions. A.J. Dillon picked up some tough yards on the ground and was also a threat through the air.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO